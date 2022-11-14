Political heavy artillery rolls into Gujarat as HP polls end

With the Himachal Pradesh (HP) polls done and dusted the focus now shifts to the Gujarat Assembly elections, as politicians make a beeline to campaign in the poll-bound state. Leaders across political parties are leaving no stone unturned to garner support in the two-phase elections scheduled on December 1 and 5.

Top guns of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal (Convenor) and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab Chief Minister), and senior Congress leaders like General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, will be holding rallies in the state.

The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1995, is seeking its seventh straight term. It has announced a list of 40 star campaigners, including Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, union ministers, and chief ministers, who will address rallies and public meetings in all the 182 assembly constituencies of the state.

The schedule of PM Modi’s campaign for phase 1 of the elections in his home state will be finalised by November 15. Modi alone is expected to hold around 20 rallies, said a source, adding that the party will hold more than 200 rallies in Gujarat.

“The party has announced all the candidates for the 182 Assembly constituencies. Soon, central leaders will be touring the state. The BJP will break its previous record of 149 seats in 1985,” Gujarat BJP’s Media Coordinator Zubin Ashara said.

The state BJP unit is aggressively working on its campaign, ‘Agrasar Gujarat’, seeking public opinion for the party’s manifesto ahead of the elections.

The opposition Congress has planned around 40 public meetings for the first phase. “Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, will be holding rallies in the state,” said a senior party leader. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi had led the campaign in the state, and restricted BJP to 99 seats. A new entrant in these elections, AAP has made it a triangular contest with its growing popularity. The party has enlisted all its national faces, including Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the Gujarat campaign. AAP leaders will be shuttling between Gujarat and Delhi as the high stakes battle for the 250-ward MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is also underway. The MCD elections are on December 4, and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Sohil Sehran

