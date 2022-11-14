 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Political heavy artillery rolls into Gujarat as HP polls end

Sohil Sehran
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Seeking its seventh straight term, the BJP brandishes the maximum firepower with 40 star campaigners, who will address rallies and public meetings in all 182 constituencies.

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Source: PIB)

With the Himachal Pradesh (HP) polls done and dusted the focus now shifts to the Gujarat Assembly elections, as politicians make a beeline to campaign in the poll-bound state. Leaders across political parties are leaving no stone unturned to garner support in the two-phase elections scheduled on December 1 and 5.

Top guns of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal (Convenor) and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab Chief Minister), and senior Congress leaders like General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, will be holding rallies in the state.

The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1995, is seeking its seventh straight term. It has announced a list of 40 star campaigners, including Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, union ministers, and chief ministers, who will address rallies and public meetings in all the 182 assembly constituencies of the state.

The schedule of PM Modi’s campaign for phase 1 of the elections in his home state will be finalised by November 15. Modi alone is expected to hold around 20 rallies, said a source, adding that the party will hold more than 200 rallies in Gujarat.

“The party has announced all the candidates for the 182 Assembly constituencies. Soon, central leaders will be touring the state. The BJP will break its previous record of 149 seats in 1985,” Gujarat BJP’s Media Coordinator Zubin Ashara said.

The state BJP unit is aggressively working on its campaign, ‘Agrasar Gujarat’, seeking public opinion for the party’s manifesto ahead of the elections.