Political Capital | Why free ride for women in Delhi Metro is a bad idea

After a convincing defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which runs the state government in Delhi, has started a public outreach programme to control the damage before next year’s assembly election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered leads in 65 out of 70 assembly segments in the national capital, while AAP failed to lead in any assembly segment.

That seems to have been the cue for the government to come up with populist measures. Arvind Kejriwal’s government has decided to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation buses, cluster buses and the Delhi Metro. “Subsidy will not be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford, can purchase tickets, they need not take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets and not take subsidy so that others could benefit,” Kejriwal said on Monday.

The idea is flawed at multiple levels. For one, the move is likely to cost the Delhi government about Rs 700 crore this year. Since it will take some time to be implemented, it is likely that the full year cost would be much higher. Clearly, the government would have done well to use this money to improve public infrastructure (improving street lighting, for instance), which could have helped improve women safety in the capital.

Further, Delhi needs far more buses than it actually has at the moment. That could have been funded by the money spent on this freebie. Also, it is not clear as to what extent a free ride to women can actually improve safety. This is not to suggest that safety is not important. In fact, women lose out a fair bit because of safety issues. A recent study has shown that women in the national capital spend more time and money on travel due to safety reasons.

However, women safety needs a far bigger state response than waiving fare in public transport. To be sure, law and order is not with the state government in the capital. But the state government can always work with the Centre to improve the level of safety. Further, such freebies are a slippery slope. Today the government is proposing to waive fare for women (remember, no one asked for it), it is likely that there will demand to do the same for students and other sections of the population.

Moreover, at a broader level, it is important to note that governments have finite resources. Spending money on subsidies such as this would mean that it will have less to spend on building infrastructure or educating girls in the capital.

Furthermore, politically, there is no clear evidence to suggest that freebies always have a significant impact on electoral outcomes. For instance, the Congress' promise to give Rs 72,000 per year to the bottom 20 per cent of households in the 2019 Lok Sabha election did not have any impact on the election outcome. It can also be argued that the result would not have been significantly different if the BJP had not promised to give Rs 6,000 per year to farmers.

It is likely that voters look at multiple things before voting for a party or a candidate. However, it is understandable why parties go for freebies. Political parties have nothing to lose. If the idea clicks, they tend to benefit while the taxpayer pays the price. This is a big reason why instead of providing public goods, which is the basic duty of any government, political parties resort to giveaways.