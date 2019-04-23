Political Bazaar | Trends from Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections

3 phases of voting in the Lok Sabha election concluded on April 23.

116 constituencies and one constituency from Tripura (from Phase 2) voted in this phase and registered a provisional turnout of 61 percent.

Viju Cherian chats with CNN News 18 Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey and Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out the major trends in Phase 3.