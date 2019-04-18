Political Bazaar | Lok Sabha polls 2019: All eyes on AIADMK and DMK during phase 2

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7.00am on April 18. 95 constituencies across 11 states and one Union Territory are going to polls.

Tamil Nadu is particularly an important state to watch out for, as it goes to polls for the first time since the death of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and DMK supremo Karunanidhi.

Watch the Political Bazaar with Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian, as they discuss the possible outcomes after the phase 2.