  • NDA: 86

    (186 seats to win)

  • UPA: 33

    (239 seats to win)

  • OTH: 21

    (251 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Election results 2019: It's the final countdown

Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian bring you all updates of the Lok Sabha Election result.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After 7 phases of polling, the day of reckoning is finally here. What's in store for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the 543 constituencies? Will the results be delayed due to an increase in the number of VVPAT (Voter-verified paper audit trail) verifications to five random EVMs? Will the exit poll predictions for a landslide NDA win come true?

Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian bring you all updates of the Lok Sabha Election result.

Watch this Political Bazaar video for more.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 07:55 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

