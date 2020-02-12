Political Bazaar | After AAP wins big, other parties will have to rethink road ahead

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to retain power in Delhi by winning a majority and when National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the public, he said ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’ had triumphed in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who is set to become the Delhi CM for a third time, was speaking to party workers after initial results showed that AAP would retain power in the national capital.

