you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | After AAP wins big, other parties will have to rethink road ahead

Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to decode the results of the 2020 Delhi election and the road map ahead for political parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to retain power in Delhi by winning a majority and when National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the public, he said ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’ had triumphed in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who is set to become the Delhi CM for a third time, was speaking to party workers after initial results showed that AAP would retain power in the national capital.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to decode the results.

Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #video

