App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 cr; BJP supporters way ahead of others

As per Facebook's Ad Library Report, the number of political ads was at 34,048 with the total spend at over Rs 6.88 crore between February up to March 16, 2019. This number grew to 41,514 at the end of March 23 with cumulative ad spends touching Rs 8.38 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As campaigning for general election picks up, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters continued to corner a bulk of ad spends on Facebook that have grown to Rs 8.38 crore, as per data from the social media giant.

As per Facebook's Ad Library Report, the number of political ads was at 34,048 with the total spend at over Rs 6.88 crore between February up to March 16, 2019. This number grew to 41,514 at the end of March 23 with cumulative ad spends touching Rs 8.38 crore.

This is an increase of over 7,400 ads "related to politics and issues of national importance" on Facebook in India during the week ended March 23, 2018 as compared to the previous week.

'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' page emerged as the top spender with well over 3,700 ads and pumping in more than Rs 2.23 crore (under two categories). The BJP had about 600 ads and spent over Rs 7 lakh, while other pages like 'My First Vote for Modi' and 'Nation with NaMo' saw large spending as well. Amit Shah's page had one ad and an ad spend of Rs 2.12 lakh.

related news

Compared to this, the Indian National Congress page had 410 ads and its ad spend was Rs 5.91 lakh in the February to March 23 period, as per data.

In February, Facebook had said political advertisements on its platform will carry a 'disclaimer' offering details about those responsible for running the ad as the social media giant looks to bring transparency into political ads ahead of elections in India.

This was done to give people more information about who is responsible for the ads they see.

With ensuing general elections, the Indian government had warned social media platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Over the past few months, social media players like Facebook, Twitter and Google have promised to infuse more transparency into political advertisements on their platform and have since announced a slew of measures as part of election integrity efforts.

Facebook, which has over 200 million users in India, has stated that it is committed to creating a new standard of transparency and authenticity for political advertising on its platform and Instagram.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 08:18 am

tags #BJP #Facebook #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Martial Arts Fighter, Bhojpuri Debut and Dream Role: Lucknow Man, Gang ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin's Mankad of Buttler Not in Right Spirit: MCC

After Pramod Sawant Drops Deputy, Goa Ministers Skip ex-MGP Member's S ...

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking ...

News18 Daybreak | EC Sets up Panel to Examine PM Modi's 'Mission Shakt ...

US Draft Resolution Blacklisting Masood Azhar May Cause UN Clash With ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Indian-American Professor to Feature in Morgan Freeman's 'The Story of ...

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India - Detailed Imag ...

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red on negative g ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family mi ...

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela, warns of sending ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India ride on Mandeep Singh's heroics agai ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.