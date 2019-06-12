App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Police use water cannons, tear gas on protesting BJP workers in Kolkata

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Kolkata police on June 12 used water cannons and tear gas on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protesting against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. The protesters were reportedly marching towards Lal Bazaar.

According to reports, the police also used baton charge against the workers.

Following multiple incidents of political violence in the state, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had said on June 10 that the state might need the imposition of President's Rule.

According to reports, post-poll violence in West Bengal has already claimed over a dozen lives.

After clashes between BJP and TMC in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on June 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

Responding to the Centre in a letter, the West Bengal government claimed the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:09 pm

