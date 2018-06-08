Police uncover 'Rajiv Gandhi-type assassination plot' against PM Modi

Pune police have reportedly unearthed an email that allegedly contains plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” by “targeting his roadshows”. This came to light a day after police arrested five persons, who had alleged links with Maoists, in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The police have sought custody of the five persons and booked them under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar told a Pune court. However, Pawar told the court that the email communicated about “another Rajiv Gandhi type incident” without naming Narendra Modi. She also mentioned that a letter was recovered from the laptop of one of the five arrested, which was sent from a central committee member of the banned outfit, CPI (Maoist).



The letter accessed by ANI has communications that Modi has penetrated into many states and his juggernaut could mean trouble for the Maoist party.

The five people were arrested in Pune for allegedly being “urban Maoist operatives” and delivering speeches during the Bhima Koregaon protests, which led to alleged incitement of violence. Out of the five arrested, one is a lawyer, another an editor and a third is a professor, The Indian Express has reported. The protest was held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017-January 1, 2018 during the 200-year celebration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The event is a matter of pride for Dalits and was also attended by Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani.

The five persons were produced before a special court in Shivajinagar in Pune. All five will remain in police custody until June 14.

The Congress, in its reaction to the letter, which also suggests an alleged nexus between Maoists and the Congress, has rubbished these claims. Party leader Sanjay Nirupam was quoted by ANI as saying, “I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was CM; whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time."