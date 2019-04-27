App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police lodges complaint against Gautam Gambhir for holding public meeting without permission

The complaint was lodged after East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh asked police to take action against the cricketer-turned politician for allegedly violating rules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Police on April 27 lodged a formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, BJP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate, for allegedly holding a public meeting in Jangpura without prior permission from authorities, officials said.

The complaint was lodged after East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh asked police to take action against the cricketer-turned politician for allegedly violating rules.

"We have initiated action against Gautam Gambhir under sections 28/110 of the Delhi Police Act," Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

Police have registered a "kalandra", which is a formal complaint lodged by police in a non-cognisable offence under the act which gives special power to the force, another officer said.

Gambhir did not seek prior permission to hold a public meeting in Janpura on April 25, officials said.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana claimed that permission was taken for Gambhir's event and it continued somewhat longer than the scheduled duration.

The party's legal department will take appropriate steps in the matter, Khurana said.

The Bhartiya Janta Party has pitted Gambhir against AAP's Atishi and senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Gambhir is making his electoral debut from the seat and has been under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations that he had double entries in voters list.

Reacting to the developments, AAP's Atishi tweeted, ""First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally (sic),"

“My question to Gautam Gambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? (sic)” she said on Twitter.

Atishi Thursday had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

