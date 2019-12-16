App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police entered university campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

"Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality. There has been huge damage to university property," Akhtar said at a press conference here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students.

"We will file FIR on damage of property and police action on students, we want high level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister," she added.

Akhtar said the university should not be targeted and its image should not be maligned.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #India #jamia Islamia #Najma Akhtar #Politics

