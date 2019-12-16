Police entered university campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students.

"Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality. There has been huge damage to university property," Akhtar said at a press conference here.

"We will file FIR on damage of property and police action on students, we want high level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister," she added.