Congress leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police for remarks against PM Modi

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Pawan Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session when he was arrested by the Assam Police.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the airport here after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

"A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police. Necessary legal action shall follow," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.