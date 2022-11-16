 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poland says Russian rocket hit its territory as NATO weighs response

Nov 16, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST

The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday afternoon on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, killing two. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility

NATO member Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible.

The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday afternoon on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, killing two. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

The statement was Poland's most detailed comment thus far on the explosion, which struck at 3:40 p.m. The United States and Western allies had said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that stray Russian missiles hit the village.

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are committed to collective defence, so a Russian strike on Poland could risk widening the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow's invasion in February.

A NATO official said the alliance was looking into the report and closely coordinating with Poland.

Poland was increasing the readiness of some military units and determining whether to request consultations with allies under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said.