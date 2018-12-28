App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

PoK refugees begin chain strike, want govt to fulfill their demands

There are various demands that include implementation of the package passed by state cabinet in October 2014 for displaced PoK people

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on December 27 began an indefinite chain strike against the state and central governments for not fulfilling their various demands.

"We began the chain dharna against the apathy of state and central governments towards PoK refugees. Every day five PoK displaced persons would sit on dharna", said Rajiv Chuni, chairman, S O S International, an organization of PoK refugees.

There are various demands that include implementation of the package passed by state cabinet in October 2014 for displaced PoK people, provide facilities to all displaced at par with migrants from the Valley, reservation of eight seats in J&K legislative assembly for PoK refugees, permission to visit religious places in PoK, inclusion of 5,300 PoK refugee families living outside the state in the ambit of package and return of cash deposits with interest to PoK refugees lying with J&K Bank at Mirpur in PoK, he said.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 10:00 am

tags #India #Pakistan #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.