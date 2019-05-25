Podcast | Lok Sabha Polls 2019: The major upsets that left even pollsters baffled

HARISH PUPPALA | RAKESH SHARMA

So the 2019 election finally came to an end. May 23 was counting day and the expected result came to pass. Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister for a second five-year term by a landslide while the opposition was - how shall I put this delicately - decimated. As of this writing, the BJP has won 303 seats. The Lok Sabha comprises 545 seats, where two are nominated by the President of India, and 543 go to the polls. In 2019, the saffron party will now have over 300 of its own MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha, and the NDA coalition will have upwards of 350 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress party has improved on its 2014 performance of 44 by 18%, meaning they now have 52 seats. The UPA coalition, who many quarters thought would hand the incumbent a humiliating defeat, won a total of 92 seats.

That's underwhelming by any stretch of the imagination, given the hype until counting day. It is a story for another day that a large chunk of the media in India seems to have been blindsided by the swell of support that Modi had across the country, especially in states like Karnataka, MP and Rajasthan which handed the Congress resounding wins a few months ago. We will learn more over the coming weeks, seeing as this election will be parsed till the cows come home.

Today, however, we will talk about those numbers we just mentioned. How is the counting of votes done in India? And we’ll also look at the big upsets that happened on May 23, that will no doubt shape India’s politics in the coming years.

900 million votes

We've been hearing that 900 million Indian were eligible for voting in the long, seven-phase lok sabha elections of 2019. The Election Commission of India claimed that voter turnout was 67.1 percent, the highest ever. That means nearly 604 million voters went out in the sweltering heat of April and May to cast their votes. An impressive feat by any standard. That's three times the population of Western Europe or nearly twice the population of the US.

Those votes need to be counted. Here's how India goes about counting the hundreds of millions of votes cast in general elections.

The approx 600 million or 60 crore voters cast ballots across 10 lakh booths in 29 states and seven union territories. A Parliamentary Constituency has, on average, 6 to 7 Assembly Constituencies. For instance, Telangana state has 119 Assembly seats and 17 PCs. An Assembly Constituency is the fundamental unit for conducting elections and counting. The responsibility for the conduct and counting of each Assembly Constituency rests with the Assistant Returning Officer.

We're going to get into the nitty-gritties here for a couple of minutes.

Before counting begins, the strong room storing the EVMs is opened in the presence of political parties. Who is present when counting votes? Turns out, quite a large number of people actually. The counting staff is assigned randomly, and, to ensure fairness and transparency, a Counting Micro Observer is also appointed (generally officials from banks/LIC). Counting happens in the presence of the Returning Officer, or RO, of the constituency, and candidates and their agents. Each candidate can appoint up to 16 counting agents from his/her party for each place of counting. The counting agent takes care of the interests of the political party. The EC appoints its observers to oversee the process and ensure that it happens in a transparent manner.

The Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer take an oath to maintain the secrecy of voting and read the oath out loud before the commencement of counting. Then - and this is important, given the current atmosphere - the EVMs are inspected before the counting starts. This will be done in the presence of the Returning Officers.

The process usually starts around 8.00 am. Counting of votes is done through EVMs. Counting of EVMs can start 30 minutes after the commencement of Postal Ballots counting, even if all Postal Ballots have not been counted. Postal ballot process is reserved for service officers, their spouses, those on polling duty, electors subject to preventive detention etc. The votes polled are stored in a machine called Control Unit. A control unit has a ‘Result’ button. On pressing this button, the staff gets the number of votes polled in favour of every candidate sequentially. For instance, the result is displayed as

Candidate - 1

Votes – xyz

That takes just a few minutes. Then comes the paperwork, a checklist to ensure things like the machine number of CU tallying with the number given to political parties before polling; or

all the seals on the machines being intact; and the total number of votes in the machine being equal to the number of votes written on Form 17C (a form given to Political Parties after the polling by the Presiding Officer containing important details like number of votes, seals, etc.)

Boring details? Perhaps. But important nonetheless because we’re talking about the brass tacks of India’s democracy.

Generally, two to three rounds are done every hour. So it takes six to seven hours to complete the counting of one Assembly Constituency. At the end of each round of counting, the results from 14 EVMs are declared. After the completion of counting, one polling station is selected randomly by the political parties and the counting of VVPAT slips are done for that polling station. Counting of VVPAT slips is a time consuming process and easily take 1 hour per station

Now, we’ve heard a lot of talk about this thing called VVPAT. Let’s look at that quickly. VVPAT stands for Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail. This system generates a printed paper slip bearing the name and election symbol of the candidate. On April 8 this year, the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission that printed VVPAT slips from randomly selected five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency should be matched with EVMs. What that means is, VVPAT paper slips need to be matched for about 25-50 machines for each parliamentary constituency. This process requires personal supervision of the RO/ARO. The ECI decided that the counting of five VVPATs will be done sequentially. The RO can declare the final result for the constituency after the VVPAT matching process has been completed.

As Bhavesh Mishra, the current Assistant Returning Officer of Bhadrachalam Assembly Constituency wrote, “...getting results takes only 10% time, the rest of the 90%...(is) devoted to making counting process free from bias, leaving not even an iota of doubt regarding the electoral process.”

The ECI undertakes a three-level check on EVM-VVPATs prior to elections: once by slip verification during the first level check. Thereafter, 5% of the EVMs are selected at random and subjected to higher scrutiny through a mock poll, along with slip verification of 1,200 votes for 1%, 1000 votes for 2% and 500 votes for 2% percent of the EVMs.

EVMs and VVPATs are subjected to a second mock poll along with verification of slips during the setting of candidates on the EVMs in the presence of candidates or their representatives. And a third mock poll is undertaken with slips verification of at least 50 votes on EVMs and VVPATs on the day of election in the presence of polling agents.

That’s a lot of checks and balances, which is why counting sometimes goes on well into the night. The RO then declares the result when he or she is certain that counting has been successfully completed.

Upsets galore

No one expected this election to be a ‘wave’ election. All reports suggested either a close contest or a big upset by Rahul Gandhi or the Mahagathbandhan. So it came as a surprise when the results were to the contrary. The upset win included many upsets at the constituency level. Let’s count some of the biggest surprises.

Smriti Irani beats Rahul Gandhi

The biggest upset of 2019 was Congress party president Rahul Gandhi losing to Smriti Irani on family turf Amethi. Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat to Irani in a press conference even before the final results were announced. At the time Smriti Irani was leading Rahul Gandhi by over 25000 votes but her eventual victory margin was over 50,000 votes. This defeat means Rahul Gandhi will now represent the constituency of Wayanad in Kerala where he won by a record 8 lakh votes. Importantly, Amethi passes into the hands of a non-Gandhi family MP after nearly 40 years. After her win, Smriti Irani, ever the firebrand, posted a Game Of Thrones meme on Instagram that read, “The North Remembers.” Hmm. Subtle.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loss was a bit unexpected. Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh has historically belonged to the Scindia family. In a big upset, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, Jyotiraditya Scindia, lost by over one lakh votes to Dr KP Yadav of the BJP. Twitter had a photo going viral today, with claims that Yadav had once asked Scindia to pose for a selfie but was snubbed rudely. “And now he has defeated him by one lakh votes,” say the ones who see poetic justice in the win. Whatever the provenance of that story, the upset will definitely rankle the Congress party given that Scindia was a regular cohort of Rahul Gandhi’s.

Mehbooba Mufti

Another upset was in the vale of Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, lost from Anantnag constituency in spectacular fashion. Mufti came in third behind National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi and Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress. In 2014, Mehbooba won Anantnag defeating NC's Mehboob Beg by 65,417 votes. Beg later defected to PDP and is now one of her closest aides. Mehbooba resigned the seat in 2016 when she became the CM after the demise of her father Mufti Mohommad Sayeed. According to DNA, Mufti took her biggest political gamble when she jumped into the fray from Anantnag constituency at a time when her party's stock is down, thanks to the 2016 unrest and the disastrous alliance with the BJP.

HD Devegowda

This is another massive upset. If you know anything about Karnataka's politics, you’ll know how unbeatable Devegowda has been over the years. However, in the year of the giant slayers, the former Prime Minister and current chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda lost from the constituency of Tumkur to BJP's G S Basavaraju. The 86-year-old who became popular as the ‘mannina maga’ or son of the soil, has won seven terms as a legislator since 1962, and six terms as Member of Parliament since 1991, including one stint as chief minister of Karnataka. Thursday was only the third time that Deve Gowda lost an election. Deve Gowda gave up his bastion Hassan for his grandson Prajwal Revanna and contested from neighbouring Tumkur. Wrong move, as it turns out. He lost to the little known Basavaraju of BJP by just 20,000 votes. It could be the end of the road for Deve Gowda. He will be 91 by the time the next election rolls into town. That is perhaps why his party’s only Lok Sabha member, and grandson, Prajwal Revanna decided to resign his Hassan seat to make way for his return to Hassan as an elected member. A grandson resigns for the doyen to remain relevant. If that’s not an upset, what else is?

Digvijay Singh

This was another big upset. And there’s an interesting story at play here.

Digvijay Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, garnered a large amount of infamy for participating in an event back during the UPA years. He was photographed at the launch of a book titled “26/11: RSS ki Saazish.” Understandably, that did not go down well with many people. He lost to Sadhvi Pragya, or Pragya Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal, a rather colourful character. Pragya was one of the main accused in the Malegaon blast in 2008 and spent nine years in prison. The special NIA court is yet to discharge her in the case. Though the court dropped provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, she is being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year.

She defeated Digvijay by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. In a high voltage campaign, BJP president Amit Shah termed Sadhvi Pragya's candidature as a “Satyagraha” against the Congress’s alleged conspiracy of defaming Hindu religion by coining the term Hindu terror.

All things considered, the 2019 election has been a revelatory experience. 600 million voters, bombastic campaigns, seven phases, controversies about EVMs, and massive reversal in fortunes for old school politicians. One can truly say that India's politics will never be the same again.