Podcast | Editor's pick of the day: Four million people and one register – The latest from Assam

We've been hearing about the NRC - National Register of Citizens - for some time now. In brief, the issue is about the state of Assam, which borders Bangladesh, and illegal migration.

The NRC maintains a record of all legal citizens in a state. It was initiated in 1951 along with the very first census in independent India. This register considers diverse factors like property owned, houses in every village in the state, the number of people residing in them etc. These records were handled by local government officers but, later, law enforcement bureaus were was given the responsibility of managing them.

The NRC update is a process in which all individuals named on electoral rolls up to 1971, the 1951 list or any of the prescribed documents are enlisted. Those who are not enlisted are automatically deemed "illegal citizens”. This exercise to differentiate between legal and illegal citizens has kicked off panic in some parts of the state. If you paid attention to the pre-2014 general election speeches, you’ll recall a certain Narendra Modi claiming that, if elected, his government would deport all Bangladeshis staying illegally in India. Four years later, the BJP-led Assam government has released an updated NRC report that claims 40 lakh Bangladeshis are staying illegally in that state alone.

It must be clarified that the clamour for an NRC report is not a 2018 political phenomenon. Its roots lie in the politics of the 1980s. The demand for the list to be updated was raised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) during the early 1980s, soon after an anti-foreigner agitation in the state.

Scroll.in noted that the movement has its roots in a 1979 by-election. While updating voter rolls for a parliamentary by-election in the Mangaldoi constituency, the Election Commission received many complaints that illegal migrants from Bangladesh were also featured in the list. The Assam government appointed a tribunal that conducted an investigation. Its findings: 45,000 individuals on the electoral rolls had been found to be Bangladeshis, out of Mangaldoi’s six lakh voters. This gave birth to Assam’s anti-foreigner movement.

Both AASU and AGP claimed their agitations were aimed at protecting the culture of Assam. Between 1951 and 1961, Assam’s population rose by 36%. It went up by another whopping 35% during the next 10 years. This rise in population accounted for over 10% of the national figure for those two decades.

AASU and AGP agitated for six long years and finally reached an understanding with the Indian government in 1985, called the Assam Accord. This agreement stated that all foreigners who had entered Assam between 1951 and 1961 would be granted full citizenship. Individuals who entered illegally after 1971 would be deported. In 1999, a decision was made to update the NRC, but the final decision to update the list was taken only in 2005.

The draft list contains names, addresses and photographs of all legal citizens residing in Assam before March 25, 1971. It also includes names from the NRC list of 1951. One Moneycontrol report stated that the first NRC list was published on December 31, 2017, and contained over 1.9 crore names out of the 3.9 crore people who had filed applications.

The updated register has noted that 2,89,83,677 individuals in the state of Assam qualify as legal citizens, against a total of 3,29,91,384 applicants. Approximately 40 lakh individuals have been left out of the register. Most of these 40 lakh people reside in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, which are Assam’s southernmost districts. Cachar and Karimganj border Bangladesh its along northeastern tip.

The Sentinel from Assam reported that 2.28 lakh applicants have have been left out of the draft list in Cachar, 1.12 lakh from Karimganj and approximately 54,000 individuals in Hailakandi.

So what has been decided so far on the issue?

The latest on the issue - The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no coercive action should be taken against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft. Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Centre should frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objection, and the SOP should be placed before the bench by August 16 for approval. "We will see if it is fair or not. Then only we will decide. If something needs to be done, we will do it," Gogoi said, adding that their 'silence is agreement nor rejection nor assurance'. Earlier this afternoon, the Opposition asked the government to adopt a humanitarian approach on the 'sensitive' issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) while ensuring that no Indian was left out of it. While the Congress demanded that the government tread cautiously on the issue, the Trinamool Congress sought complete withdrawal of the NRC, alleging that Indian citizens have also been left out of the final draft.

Meanwhile, the reaction from various quarters of the opposition has been unforgiving. Opposition leader and prime ministerial candidate Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the centre for what he called a tardy release of Assam's draft National Register of Citizens. He claimed it has created "massive insecurity" in the state, adding, "There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam, of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state."

There were also disruptions in the Rajya Sabha around this issue. The Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties led by the Trinamool Congress of Bengal created an uproar over the NRC data. Today, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared that she would visit Delhi to meet Rajnath Singh over this issue and has accused the BJP of vote bank politics. She also did not rule out asylum for the now illegal ex-citizens, stating that the West Bengal government would provide shelter to those who found themselves excluded from the NRC list.The West Bengal unit of the BJP claimed it would publish NRC data for West bengal if it is voted to power. There was also a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha between between Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju and Saugata Roy of the TMC regarding this issue.

Meanwhile, the central government is trying to dispel rumors around the move. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said those excluded from the list can approach the foreigner's tribunal. He said, "No coercive action will be taken against anyone, hence there is no need for anyone to panic." Assam NRC officials have assured that individuals not included in the list will not be sent to any detention centres.

Prateek Hajela, Assam coordinator for the NRC, said there those whose names are not in the list can file for claims and objections. He said, “we will reconsider the evidence that they had submitted earlier. The NRC authorities will then look into the claims and objections that people file.” The home ministry announced that the final list will be published around December 2018.