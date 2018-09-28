Podcast | Digging deeper: Up in the air- Christian Michel, dealmaker in AgustaWestland chopper deal, takes flight

First, deep breath. The churn of news is so fast these days, that it is easy to be overwhelmed, and easier to ignore the news altogether. But, what an eventful week this has been!

World leaders laughed openly at Donald Trump in the United Nations General Assembly. Trump, according to certain news reports, made 73 false statements at the last count. These false or misleading statements add to the already over 5,000-such claims he has made since taking office, as meticulously tracked by The Washington Post.

Next, Dr Christine Blasey Ford offered a brave and emotional testimony about the alleged assault she suffered during her high school days at the hands of the current Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the United States senate. Brett Kavanaugh gave a red-faced, belligerent, often misogynistic rebuttal. Donald Trump, naturally, supported Kavanaugh.

Closer home, a Supreme Court majority judgment upheld the constitutionality of Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI's) controversial project Aadhaar and struck down Section 57, which had allowed private companies to use the Aadhaar database. Justice Chandrachud, the sole dissenter on the bench, wrote a scathing judgment calling the entire Aadhaar project, unconstitutional.

Then on Thursday, the same Justice D Y Chandrachud, termed section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes adultery, an “archaic provision” which treats women as a commodity, and stated categorically that the state power cannot be used for prosecuting an individual over matrimonial issues.

Today, on the 28th of September, in another landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has ruled that women of all ages be allowed entry into the Sabarimala temple.

There were routine controversies about a ‘Made in China’ Sardar Patel statue and Madhya Pradesh's governor Anandiben Patel recommending cooking lessons for girls so that they can learn to make dal.

The Antigua government assured India of its full cooperation in the extradition of fugitive Mehul Choksi, allegedly involved in the $2 billion scam in the Punjab National Bank.

And all this is just the very tip of the gargantuan ‘newsberg’ that has become our lives these days. We are the Titanic, and the news the iceberg; each day a collision, each event triggering PTSD. But complacency is a privilege reserved only for the elite. So, shoulder on we must, and address another issue that’s been on a slow burn for a while now.

We will begin with the latest episode of the Digging Deeper podcast with fresh developments in the furore surrounding the AgustaWestland chopper deal.

On September 19, according to a Reuters report, an Italian appeals court released a detailed judgment specifying why it acquitted AgustaWestland officials of corruption charges in the VVIP helicopter deal with India over eight months ago.

The Milan court said in a 322-page judgment, "There is, conclusively, no evidence of the corrective agreement stipulated according to the imputation, with the foreign public official, just as it requires the incriminating law.”

But what exactly are we talking about? And what is the AgustaWestland helicopter deal all about?

Well, the deal is about an agreement that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government signed with the British-Italian firm AgustaWestland in 2007.

In a rather familiar script that evokes a sense of deja vu if you have been keeping track of proven or disputed scams burgeoning across the decades, the deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company. This was done on account of bribery charges and accusations of corruption in order to win the contract.

On January 8, this year, an Italian court acquitted former Finmeccanica President Giuseppe Orsi and AgustaWestland Chief Executive Officer Bruno Spagnolini of charges of illegal payment of 560 million euros in the deal to sell 12 AW101 helicopters to India.

Before that, in February 2013, Orsi had been arrested and Spagnolini was put under house arrest. Italian-American consultant Guido Ralph Haschke was sentenced to one year and 10 months in April 2014, while heavy fines were imposed on AgustaWestland.

An Indian Express piece was among the many that reported that eight months and 10 days after its decision acquitting AgustaWestland officials of corruption charges in the VVIP helicopter deal with India, an Italian appeals court in Milan last week gave its judgment detailing the reasons for finding no evidence of graft.

We quote, "The court also said that the allegation that the operational ceiling limit for flying the helicopter was changed on illegal payment to the then IAF chief was not chronologically possible as per the evidence submitted."

Former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi was and is also an accused in the case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the moment are investigating the case in India.

One of the allegations levelled against former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S P Tyagi was that he allegedly changed the operational ceiling limit for flying the aircraft. However, The Indian Express has reported that the court, in its judgment, found no chronological evidence to support this charge.

In another development, Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, has been reported missing since a Dubai court ordered his extradition to India.

It is notable though, and as multiple reports have stated that the Italian court's conclusions will not weigh on the investigation into the case being conducted in India by the ED and the CBI even though as reported by Reuters, the recent detailed judgment will possibly close the case in Italy as it has already gone through a first-degree trial, two appellate trials and a Supreme Court ruling.

And who exactly is Christian Michel?

As NDTV and many other media houses have reported, the detailed judgment of the Italian court comes days after news that alleged middleman Christian Michel’s extradition to India had been cleared by a Dubai court.

Michel is a British citizen and is one of three alleged middlemen accused of bribing Indian officials to secure the Rs 3,600-crore deal. He has reportedly gone missing.

Michel’s lawyer, Amal Alsubei told NDTV that the former has gone missing from the day UAE went to the court. Alsubei also added that the middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore deal will be arrested when found, and that he is likely to appeal in the Supreme Court.

Michel was arrested in the UAE in 2017 and is currently out on bail.

The Quint reported that at the time of the Rs 3,600-crore scam (early 2013), Christian Michel was a well-known British consultant active in the Indian defence sector. Allegedly, he was hired by AgustaWestland to facilitate the deal for the supply of 12 helicopters to India in 2010.

We quote the Quint, "In its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, the ED had alleged that he received 30 million euros (approximately Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland as “kickbacks” to execute the deal and to make it look like a genuine transaction.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and CBI. AgustaWestland became eligible to supply the dozen helicopters for VVIP flying duties after this change."

PTI reported that according to the Enforcement Directorate investigation, remittances made by Michel through his Dubai-based firm Global Services to a media firm he floated in Delhi, along with two Indians, were made from the funds which he got from AgustaWestland through what was termed as “criminal activity” and corruption.

The Economic Times reported that subsequently, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Michel in 2015 by Interpol on the request of both the ED and CBI. A Red Corner Notice, is the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today. The Economic Times added that India has been trying to secure Michel’s extradition for the past one year.

The Quint report also said and we quote, “In July 2018, after he was granted bail in Dubai, Michel had accused Indian investigators of pressuring him to name UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and frame senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in return for a clean chit in the multi-crore scam.

On July 19, while he was in custody, his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi had made similar charges against the Indian probe agencies, although CBI had denied the allegations."

The plot thickens

As India Today reported, the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter case has remained a mystery to Indian investigators as to who the beneficiaries were in the multi-crore scam.

"The CBI maintains that kickbacks were paid to Indian Air Force officials, bureaucrats and politicians. References to "AP", "FAM", "Pol", "Bur" and "AF" in the diary of Christian Michel have remained unexplained. His extradition is likely to solve this puzzle."

But the story goes even further back in time.

We quote India Today again, "To understand the nature of AgustaWestland scam, going into the background of the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal is important. It genesis lies in a review and recommendation by the Indian Air Force in 1999 - Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister then - to buy new helicopters for VVIPs.

Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopters were then used by the VVIPs in India. Mi-8 helicopters were found be obsolete in the view of latest security requirements. Tenders were floated in 2002 for new helicopters.

One of the conditions mentioned in the tender warranted a bidder to have the capability to fly at 6,000 metre altitude. Only Eurocopter qualified in the bid in 2002 prompting an order by the then National Security Adviser Brajesh Mishra to change the eligibility criteria."

The article reports that post the end of the Vajpayee government in 2004, the defence ministry under the new government prepared a new eligibility criteria bringing down the flying altitude to 4,500 m.

"Three vendors qualified for the bid now. A deal was finalised with AgustaWestland in 2010. The UPA government signed a purchase contract for 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters for the Indian Air Force for Rs 3,600 crore. Eight of the helicopters were to be used by VVIPs including the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister of India. Four choppers were to be used for other purposes.

Three helicopters were delivered to the IAF by 2012. They were kept in a mothball - that is, in packaging -- condition at the Palam Airport for next four years. Meanwhile, a corruption scandal broke out in Italy involving Finmeccanica, an Italian firm that owns AgustaWestland, a British company."

The UPA government says the piece, subsequently scrapped the AgustaWestland deal in February 2013. In January 2014, India froze the bank account of AgustaWestland and recovered Rs 250 crore as bank guarantee.

What was Christian Michel's role?

Let us repeat ourselves a bit here and cite India Today again, according to which, the ED charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016 says that he received about Rs 225 crore from AgustaWestland to get the VVIP chopper deal done.

"The ED investigation found that Christian Michel made remittances to a media firm he floated in Delhi through his Dubai-based firm Global Services. The agency also found that the routed fund was part of the money Christian Michel got from AgustaWestland. The ED described the routing of money as "criminal activity," writes India Today.

Similar payments were allegedly made, says India Today, to various other companies including one jointly owned by former IAF chief S P Tyagi. We quote, "This particular company received Rs 1 crore. SP Tyagi is the 50 percent partner of the company named Krishnom. Christian Michel is believed to be the key figure who connected middlemen in touch with Indian bureaucrats, IAF officials and politicians to AgustaWestland."

Besides Tyagi, says India today, another figure to be charge-sheeted is retired Air Marshal J S Gujral along with eight others, including five foreign nationals. Michel, as is clear by now, is one of the three foreign country-based middlemen charge-sheeted in the matter.

Political subtext

The current political climate has not been easy for political parties staking their claim as the front runners for the 2019 elections, but with issues like the falling rupee, dizzying fuel prices and a lot more, focusing selectively on controversies that discredit rivals can go a long way in winning the war of perception.

Interestingly though, the scandal was first sniffed out in Italy in 2013. As Firstpost reported, " The Italian authorities were first to allege that kickbacks worth Rs 40 million had been paid to Indian officials to grease contracts favouring debt-laden State-controlled Finmeccanica, through its Britain-based subsidiary AgustaWestland. "

It was then that defence minister AK Antony ordered a probe into the matter, which ultimately led to the deal being shelved on January 1, 2014.

What makes things interesting as Firstpost commented is that although it was not immediately clear if the UAE court order can be challenged or if there are other means for Michel to escape extradition, if Michel's extradition actually takes place, then investigating agencies can probe his alleged connection with Indian politicians, air force officers and other middlemen.

And that will be another interesting twist though as we have seen through time, the canary rarely if ever sings in cases that are this complex and the truth hardly if ever comes out.