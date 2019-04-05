Podcast | Decoding 2019: Will the Congress-NCP alliance make a mark in Maharashtra?

Time was when Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the two largest states as far as Lok Sabha elections were concerned, accounted for 139 seats – more than a quarter of the strength of the Lok Sabha. After the bifurcation of both the states, UP remains the largest state, whereas the mantle of the second largest state has gone to Maharashtra, with 48 seats.

In every national election, these two states, along with other “large” states, such as West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu play important roles. All of these states also happen to have strong regional parties, and the result often depends on the electoral arrangements that the national parties reach with them.

As far as Lok Sabha 2019 is concerned, the lines are clearly drawn in most of these states. In UP, the Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party got together for the March 2018 byelections, and have continued the arrangement. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is about the only large player, and is going it alone, trusting its strength in the state. Bihar is seeing the continuing partnership of the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janada Dal (United), with the BJP surprisingly accommodating the JD(U) to a much greater extent that anyone imagined. In Tamil Nadu, the focus is again on the two large regional parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and we have the Congress partnering with the former, and the BJP with the latter.

What about Maharashtra, the state we shall focus on here?

Happy and unhappy alliances

For the elections of 2004 and 2009, the Congress-NCP coalition had the upper hand in Maharashtra. In the Modi wave of 2014, the situation was reversed, with the BJP getting 41 out of the 48 seats. So, what are we likely to see happening in Maharashtra this time around? What are the issues and what is the general mood? What’s happening with the parties and partnerships?

The alliances in Maharashtra, though along expected lines, have had interesting short histories that led to the final resolution just before the elections were announced. The two strong regional parties in the state are the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, which have traditionally aligned with the BJP and the Congress respectively. The Shiv Sena, which was founded by Bal Thackeray on the back of a movement to protect the interests of the locals, had an anti-migrant approach that resulted in harassment of and attacks on migrant South Indians. A few years later, the party moved from this plank to that of Hindutva, allied with strident Maratha pride and a mix of traditional religious and nationalist values.

The Shiv Sena first allied with the BJP in 1989, and since then the two parties have been allies in elections to both the Maharashtra assembly and the Lok Sabha, whether in government or in opposition. The Assembly elections in 2014 saw the first sign of fissures when they could not agree on seat sharing and ended up competing. After the BJP formed the government, they managed to get the Shiv Sena to move from being the opposition to become part of the government.

For the Lok Sabha earlier, they had fought together, but the Assembly election unease endured, and the Shiv Sena ended up making jibes at the BJP and Narendra Modi continually. Before the alliance was announced a few days ago for the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena had been going at the BJP and Modi, it seemed with a vengeance. But the lack of an aggressive retort from the BJP indicated that this was possibly muscle flexing by the Sena for a favourable deal, and that’s what it turned out to be too, in the end.

Anyway, the posturing doesn’t seem to have paid off, with Amit Shah striking a hard bargain, and the Sena probably realized that it doesn’t have a way out, with going it alone not being a viable option. The two parties have agreed to a seat sharing of 23 for the Sena and 25 for the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. Much more galling for the Sena probably is the fact that it ended up agreeing to an equal seat share for the Assembly elections that are slated for a few months later. The Shiv Sena has come out of the deal looking a bit sullen, not having got what they were angling for, which was a bigger piece of the pie in Maharashtra, where it has traditionally seen itself as the senior party. Some of the cadre apparently have expressed unhappiness about it, comparing it to a bad marriage where divorce is not an option.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena seem to have solved their problems in time for the elections, In the case of the NCP and the Congress, there have been unforeseen difficulties. Sure, both the parties have reached an understanding and are fighting the polls together, but a number of leaders of the party have walked away to join the BJP ahead of seat distribution. For the Congress, the biggest embarrassment has come in the form of Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of the leader of opposition in the Assembly, joining the BJP in March. In addition, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, one of the biggest leaders and political forces in the state, has decided not to contest this year, saying he did not want three people from his family to contest. Pawar will continue to hold his Rajya Sabha seat till the term ends. His place will be taken by his grand nephew and Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, though from a different constituency.

Pawar has dismissed suggestions that this shows his tentativeness about a good showing. He had initially planned to contest from Madha, which will now go to senior leader Vijaysingh Mohite Patil, who had won from there last time by a margin of over 2 lakh votes, or his son. There is also the suggestion that Pawar stepped back,perhaps practically and prudently, in the face of resentment from Mohite Patil’s supporters in the sugar belt of Solapur.

Ground situation

So, what is the situation like? Well, the main issues in the state continue to be jobs and agrarian crisis, like in the rest of the country, too. In parts of Maharashtra, there is also the issue of drought, which has affected not just the farmlands but the cities too. Though a water problem should more affect the Assembly elections, the fact that both central and state elections come so close to each other could mean that the sentiment of one could reflect in the other. Moreover, the same party is in power in both cases.

The farmer issue and the drought mean that the sugarcane farmers are likely to go with the NCP – or UPA, in this case. The NCP has traditionally been a strong force in western Maharashtra, which is the sugar belt. The BJP has trying to break into the area, and its success in 2014 was also because it had on its side Raju Shetty, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana. However, this time Shetty has decided to ally with the UPA, which gives them a fillip in the region. Shetty’s move also indicates the overall mood of the sugarcane farmers.

However, what could spoil it for the UPA in Solapur is the realignment of caste equations. Solapur is a reserved constituency, and the UPA has fielded senior Congress leader, Sushil Kumar Shinde. The potential problem this time round is the presence of Prakash Ambedkar in the fray. Ambedkar’s party, the Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, is expected to take Dalit and minority votes away from the Congress in this reserved constituency, and the BJP is banking on Ambedkar’s ability to change the equation here.

In the last few years, the ground has also shifted in Maharashtra. The BJP has always been a party of urban areas and the middle class, while the Congress’s traditional strength has been its appeal among the rural and farming communities, and among the minorities and disadvantaged. However, this seems to have changed somewhat. In 2014, for instance, the BJP did better than ever before in the UPA strongholds while the showing of the Congress-NCP combine was better than expected in some of the BJP’s well tested constituencies. Will the equation perhaps be reset this time?

Another thing to consider is the Congress’s election manifesto, which has shaken things up. The manifesto definitely seems to return to the party some of its space that it had ceded to the opposition over the last five or more years. It has some clear messages, especially for the disadvantaged, promising a robust universal basic income, farmer loan waivers, increased allocations for education and health, and a streamlined GST system. The important points seem to have been thought out to blunt the BJP narrative as far as the social agenda is concerned. While some of the details are unclear or unrealistic, the BJP’s initial response at least has been tangential at best, going back to the issues of patriotism, national security and the majoritarian narrative rather than a rigorous examination of the manifesto.

Whether this approach will pay dividend or not has to be seen. But what is clear is the two almost parallel narratives that the two fronts have.

Vote share and swings

So, how could the situation in Maharashtra be read? If we look at the vote share, the heavy tilt in the NDA’s favour in 2014 becomes evident. The BJP-Sena had about 48 per cent to the Congress-NCP’s 34, a huge difference of 14 percentage points. This gave the NDA a huge seat advantage in 2014 of 41-6.

This time It all depends on the swing factor – how disaffected are the people of Maharashtra with their current position vis a vis their expectation post-2014? How much is the perceived gulf between promise and delivery? Or, are they dissatisfied at all? How much are the issues of farmer distress and unemployment going to impact voter behaviour? Are demonetization and the clumsy GST implementation still relevant? What will be the extent of the influence of leaders crossing over to the other side? What does the ultra nationalistic slant of the BJP mean as far as Maharashtra is concerned? Will the incident-based issue of national security trump the more immediately pertinent and longlasting one of unemployment? Down south, Hindutva and nationalism are not headlined as much as they are in the north. Maharashtra falls in the middle.

Also, Maharashtra is a good mix of urban and rural areas, of industry and farming. So this election’s Big Two of agrarian crisis and unemployment are likely to be equally important. In many ways, Maharashtra could truly reflect what the concerns of the people are across the country.

Both sides have expressed confidence over their performance in the coming election. The NDA has said that they will improve their performance from 2014, which is not a statement they have made in the states that they swept. In turn, the UPA has said it is certain of a massive bounce-back. That could all be taken as talk as usual, and only one side could be right at best. Both cannot be right, while both could be wrong!

In Maharashtra, polling is scheduled to be held in four phases in different parts of the state. The dates are April 11, 18, 23, and 29. Counting will be on May 23. This time, too, it is going to be an extremely interesting election.We will know by then.

And finally, please do go out and vote!