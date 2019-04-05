Podcast | Decoding 2019: Tamil Nadu shows no trends despite BJP's handshake with AIADMK

Tamil Nadu is very important in the 2019 general elections. It elects 39 MPs to Parliament and TN chief ministers have played kingmakers in Delhi more than once. All 39 constituencies vote on a single day - April 18. It will be the first election without the towering presence of bitter rivals J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

It is widely known that political awareness is quite high in Tamil Nadu. In a survey by Twitter India’s #Powerof18 youth engagement initiative, nearly 98% of Tamil Nadu’s youth said that they will vote in the upcoming elections. The Hindu claimed that was an indication that Tamil Nadu had the highest proportion of youth voter interest compared to other states in the country. It reported that more than 8.98 lakh voters between the ages of 18 and 19 have been included on the electoral rolls from Tamil Nadu as of January 31. Home to around 70 million Indians, Tamil Nadu has mostly careened between two shades of Dravidianism - the DMK, or Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the AIADMK, or All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - for several decades, and neither party has won consecutive elections in that time. That’s right, for 34 years, every government has been voted out. One could perhaps be forgiven for thinking that it’s the people of the state that dangle the carrot for politicians who sway to public whims.

Tamil Nadu is a state where hero (and heroine-) worshipping has assumed dimensions well beyond the 2D of the silver screen. CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi were both successful screenwriters who, with just as much success if not more, translated their messaging in films into political messaging for the voter. MG Ramachandran played many a character with an explicit political message, and turned that experience into being real life politician. J Jayalalitha, his protege, followed suit. And now we have Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth in the fray.

The money spent in Tamil Nadu on elections has also been a huge talking point, what with the state being the poster child of election season doles. The cash seized by the Election Commission of India's expenditure observers saw record levels in the last elections, with more than 150 crore rupees seized from just Tamil Nadu.

Whatever the case may be, Tamil Nadu politics can be maddening and fascinating at the same time. Pundits and psephologists are desperate to spot a trend - any trend - that indicates what this politically aware but unforgiving electorate has in mind for May 2019.

A brief history of Tamil Nadu politics

“The time has come,” the walrus said, "to talk of many things: Of shoes and ships - and sealing wax - of cabbages and kings.” - Lewis Carroll

Tamil Nadu is a place where the usual rules don’t apply in the sphere of politics. In a country where leaders of every hue promise utopian futures, the great land of the Tamils goes a step further, giving the lie to the fatuous claims of our politicians. Or, you know, they bought into the evocative oratory of their leaders entirely, but only ended up revealing the futility of following political leaders with implicit trust. To paraphrase a slice of modern wisdom, if the service is free, you are the product. What I’m getting at is, Tamil Nadu is equal parts brilliant and puzzling, rational and absurd. A strident atheism drives the politics of a land steeped in unapologetic religiosity; movie stars can transcend Tamil identity politics and inexplicably find success in politics; and freebies like TVs and laptops are a regular feature as politicians attempt to swing votes in one of the most urbanised and productive states in India. Tamil Nadu has no use for the big Amazon and Flipkart sales, apparently. Also, actor Kamal Hassan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam has thrown its hat into the ring, hoping to make a start in electoral politics. Which is fitting. Salvador Dali, an artist Hassan admires ardently, once said, “It is not necessary for the public to know whether I am joking or whether I am serious, just as it is not necessary for me to know it myself.” Or what Kurt Vonnegut Jr once said, "We are what we pretend to be, so it is important to know what we pretend to be." You do you, Kamal Haasan.

There was a time, not too long ago, when Tamil Nadu seemed a frontier too far for national parties. The Congress party, despite regularly finding stalwarts from that state in its upper echelons (Kamraj, Chidambaram etc.), never amounted to much in TN’s political landscape. The BJP? Well, for a Hindu party, they were utterly non-existent in a state where the culture is inextricably interwoven with its Hindu origins. The reason for that is, in the main, the Dravidian movement. That movement, essentially the outcome of the Aryan InvasionTheory and a repudiation of Hinduism distilled into politics, is still proclaimed the primary driving force in Tamil Nadu, 46 years after Periyar’s death. The saffron party is viewed, at least according to political rhetoric, as a clique of upper caste Aryans seeking to impose their will over Tamilians with their wily machinations. Though, to be fair, machinations do have to be wily if they are to have any chance of succeeding.

However, contrary to this mainstream narrative, it required more than promises of righting historical wrongs to win elections. C Lakshmanan, associate professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, Chennai, told Quartz in 2016, “The freebie culture in Tamil Nadu dates back to the 1960s when C Annadurai announced a kilogram of rice for Re1. Subsequently, the DMK government under Karunanidhi gave free spectacles, cycle rickshaws. Even the MG Ramachandran government offered free dhotis and sandals to woo voters.” Quartz reported that in 2016 the DMK promised free smartphones, 3G/4G connections, and loan waivers, besides complete prohibition. The AIADMK has been no different. In 2011, it doled out free laptops and television sets. Jayalalithaa’s government also set up a string of government-run facilities such as eateries and pharmacies that gave away subsidised food and medicines. These establishments often carried the prefix Amma, or mother, a term often used for the former chief minister herself. For instance, Amma Unavagams or canteens charged Rs3 for a plate of curd rice; the Amma brand of cement, launched by the AIADMK government, cost Rs190 per bag while the price in the open market was, at the time, Rs370 per bag.

Such doles have, instead of firming up the hold of the political parties, led to what A Narayanan, editor of the Tamil magazine Paadam, described as the depoliticisation of citizens. According to Quartz, he told The Hindu in 2014, “There is no doubt that the culture of freebies has resulted in the depoliticisation of citizens in Tamil Nadu...By providing candies to the voters in the form of free this and that, the masses have become dependent on the ruling class with the result that there is no true empowerment. This has resulted in the people not being able to critically evaluate their own leaders.”

The cost of such freebies doesn’t make for a pretty read either. One estimate puts the DMK’s spend between 2006-2011 at over Rs 3,340 crore across five years, on 15 million television sets, with each costing an average of Rs 2,456. The AIADMK spent Rs 2,000 crore on gifting mixers, grinders and table fans to over 3.5 million beneficiaries in 2013. In the next financial year, approximately Rs 1,250 crore was spent on the scheme to extend it to more voters.

A few days ago, Outlook magazine reported that Income Tax raids on the associates of DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan in and around Vellore led to the seizure of nearly Rs 20 crores cash that left the DMK red faced. Outlook’s report stated, “...the brand new Rs. 200 notes were packed in plastic covers with names of the wards of the assembly segment marked on them. Also found in the godown were lists of voters - ward and booth wise clearly pointing that the money was to be used as bribes. The IT officials also found Rs.5 crores in cash in the house of Durai Murugan’s secretary.” The report also observed that the discovery of such cash turns the spotlight on the role that money plays in elections in Tamil Nadu as voters now expect to be paid for votes. This became something of a norm after the DMK made it popular during an Assembly byelection in Thirumangalam in 2009 with its infamous Thirumangalam formula - handing cash to voters along with morning newspapers and milk sachets.

Further, as 2.98 crore women in TN get set to cast their votes this year, the DMK promises 30% reservation for women in Central government jobs; free supply of sanitary napkins for women by installing vending machines in government offices, schools, colleges and public places; and self-defence classes in schools and colleges. Outlandish? Don’t bet against it.

Dravidian sunset?

All that expenditure inevitably points to one thing: Dravidian rhetoric, which once swayed millions, was perhaps reduced to a mere veneer which obscured the real dynamic on the ground - that the electorate demanded progress, by hook or by crook. The theory that Dravidian politics is ceding ground to a new politics is gaining currency.

One question that is discussed more frequently these days is whether the saffron party can make serious inroads into southern India’s politics. While the BJP swept the general elections in 2014, it won just 21 seats in the five southern states, or 19% of the 112 seats contested. In the rest of the country, the BJP won 60% of seats on offer. Not for lack of effort, mind you. Livemint reported that the last time it won a meaningful number of seats in Tamil Nadu was in 1999, when it was in alliance with the DMK and the MDMK, or Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. BY meaningful, I mean four seats. Since then, the party has been blanked out completely, winning only a solitary seat in 2014 in Kanyakumari.

This time around, following the overt gestures from Narendra Modi after Jayalalithaa’s passing, the BJP probably has reason to be more optimistic about its prospects. The national party has secured a pre-poll deal with the AIADMK, the current ruling party in the state assembly and the winner of 37 seats in 2014. A Livemint analysis claims that with the BJP itself competing in five seats, it could mean a marked improvement for the party in Tamil Nadu. But even such potential gains could be hindered by competing alliances.

In keeping with the outsized bluster that seems to be a norm in regional politics across India, the DMK-Congress separation in 2014 was followed by party stalwart M Karunanidhi bitterly lamenting, “kooda natpu kedaai mudiyum”, meaning “a bad friendship will only end in disaster". In that Lok Sabha election, the Congress shocked no one when it lost in all seats, garnering less than 5% of the vote. The only candidate to salvage some pride for the grand old party, H Vasanthakumar, is likely to give the lone sitting BJP MP from Tamil Nadu, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, a run for his money if they face-off in Kanniyakumari this year.

Shrugging off the denigration in 2014, the Congress cozied up to the DMK once more in 2017. And it wasn’t just one way traffic. Earlier this year, DMK president, and son of Karunanidhi, MK Stalin declared Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy for India’s top position. As Livemint explained, “Though moderation has characterized his (Stalin’s) later pronouncements, the DMK has surprisingly conceded 10 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress—an indication less of the Congress’s ground strength and more of its chances to do a repeat of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) I & II (at least according to Stalin’s calculations).”

On the rival side, united by their fear of TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of the imprisoned VK Sasikala’s, current chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (referred to as EPS), and OPS, or O Panneerselvam - who was the interim CM after Jayalalitha’s death - have both relied on the BJP to keep him in check. The two are viewed as puppets on a string that is controlled by the centre. An analysis by AR Venkatachalapathy in Livemint inferred that with the BJP’s support, it has been a steady downhill ride for Dhinakaran. His houses and property were raided, and he was jailed on charges of bribing an election commission official in a bid to win the official electoral symbol of the AIADMK. Most political pundits seem to concur that TTV can seriously dent the AIADMK’s chances come election day. Since this is Tamil Nadu, bluster and subsequent irony are never far away - BJP president Amit Shah once called the AIADMK’s tenure in office the most corrupt government in India, and spoke of a “kazhagangal illa Tamilagam” or ‘a Tamil Nadu without the Kazhagams’, the Tamil Nadu version of Congress-mukt Bharat.

Then there’s the fact that Narendra Modi simply isn’t as popular in Tamil Nadu. Anti-Modi slogans are popular, as the “gobackmodi” campaign demonstrated. As Venkatachalapathy explained, “Inexplicably, everything that goes wrong in Tamil Nadu is attributed to him...In the hugely popular pro-Jallikattu protests in January 2017, anti-Modi slogans were legion though he had little if anything to do with bullfighting. It was a repeat during the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy (the national common medical exam was seen as Delhi’s imposition against the wishes of Tamils). Every slight to Tamil pride, every perceived threat to Tamil identity gets associated with Modi.”

Strangely, the Dravidian parties took a backseat during the Jallikattu protests. The AIADMK is in the throes of a power struggle. It is widely believed the party has one main objective - to neutralize Dhinakaran’s challenge and establish itself as the true inheritor of Jayalalithaa’s votebank. Meanwhile, Stalin is the undisputed leader of the DMK, having taken over fully after the demise of his illustrious father. Venkatachalapathy observed that “If the DMK lost all seats in the 2014 elections, in the 2016 assembly elections, it managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. With a massive presence in the opposition (98 out of the 234 seats), Stalin has proved not up to the task of putting a government devoid of all popular consent on the mat. Even party faithfuls feel stumped by the distinct lack of proactive strategies.”

2019: the year of reckoning

The run up to the general election in May poses some tough questions to the politicians of Tamil Nadu. How will the two major Dravidian parties fare after the demise of their popular leaders? What will be the shape of the DMK in this new era? How many of AIADMK’s traditional voters will remain with the official party? How many will be cleaved away by Dhinakaran?

Comedic relief

As the bitter fight for power gathers force, there are people like Election King K Padmarajan to lend some levity to the proceedings. The man from Salem district in Tamil Nadu has found his way into the Limca Book of Records three times. (Yes, Limca Book of Records is still around.) Padmarajan has been contesting elections since 1988. He has a rare credit to his name - he has failed every election that he has contested in. From local panchayat elections to the presidential elections, Padmarajan has participated in every one of them, and been defeated 178 times between 1988 and 2016. In 2019, Padmarajan is contesting as an Independent candidate from Dharmapuri, and told India Today, “If Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad I will contest from there...My defeat number is going to be 200 soon and I am really happy about it.” Most importantly, speaking about his defeats, Padmarajan said unabashedly, “If I win, I will get a heart attack.”

I doubt you will come across a more likeable candidate this summer.