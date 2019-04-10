Podcast | Decoding 2019: BJP’s election manifesto promises lower taxes, ambitious plans for economy, temple

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party, that relentless election machine, released its election manifesto for 2019 on Monday. And it must be said that, for a ruling party, the BJP is not very adept at image management. Take, for instance, the latest gaffes in their manifesto. Social media had a field day when it was discovered that, in a major goof-up, the BJP manifesto stated that the party's government has made strict provisions "for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes" against women, instead of checking crimes against women under its chapter on Women Empowerment.

To quote the manifesto, “We have constituted the Women's Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women…”

How the ruling party in India failed to do a copy test will remain one of the mysteries of the acrimonious 2019 election campaign. Or the gift that keeps giving. Because the typos don’t end there. The BJP manifesto contained another mistake in the same chapter under the subtitle 'Ensuring a dignified life for women' where it promised time-bound investigation and "trail" for rape instead of "trial" for rape.

Mercifully, the Economic Times reported that the soft copy of the manifesto available on the party’s website did not contain these mistakes.

With that laugh, let’s take a more serious look at the BJP’s manifesto. The BJP claimed it will deliver on 75 promises by India’s 75th year of Independence. Some of the big promises made by the saffron party in its 2019 Sankalp Patra include farmers’ welfare, Citizenship Bill, commitment to make India the third largest economy by 2030, and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. BJP president Amit Shah claimed his party had created a record by taking inputs from 6 crore people for the manifesto.

Let’s take a closer look at what is basically Narendra Modi’s gambit for a second term.

Income Tax relief for the middle class

Livemint reported that the BJP, in its manifesto titled Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, or Determined India, Empowered India, which was released by party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, promised to reduce income tax rates if voted back to power in the elections. The party claimed it strives to ensure reduced tax rates, higher tax collection, greater compliance and ensuring a stable taxation regime.

The manifesto reads, “After providing major tax relief in the recent budget, we are committed to further revise the tax slabs and the tax benefits to ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of our middle-income families.”

In its last budget, the interim budget for 2019, the NDA government had announced significant tax reliefs for the middle class for the current financial year. The budget not only allowed full tax rebate for those in the Rs 5 lakh bracket but also increased standard deduction for the salaried class from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. It claimed, “Since our economic model is based on entrepreneurship and innovation, we commit to simplifying and lowing tax rates.”

The document added, “With improved compliance and increased tax base, the tax to GDP ratio has reached 12%, highest in the recent past, up from 10.1% in 2013-14. This increased revenue has been deployed for benefits to the poor and creation of infrastructure at an unprecedented level. We will continue with our policy in the similar manner – lowering of tax rate thereby rewarding honest tax payers and improving compliance.”

BloombergQuint reported that in an attempt to appeal to urban voters, the party promised to launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs.

Promise to farmers

Every political party makes promises to farmers in India come election time, and 2019 is no different. After all, India’s 263 million farmers are a key voting bloc in the world’s largest democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s assurances of loan waivers to the farmers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh played a part in his party’s win in the assembly elections, as did HD Kumaraswamy’s promise of a loan waiver in Karnataka. Nothing substantial ever came of those promises of course, but that is the nature of loan waiver promises. They’re so popular that Bloomberg reported the Congress has promised in its manifesto to rid India of poverty by 2030 by providing income support to the poor, waiving farm loans and creating jobs. In any case, promises to farmers by politicians are keenly scrutinized before every election, so let’s look at what the BJP aims to do.

It has pledged to double farmers’ income by 2022. A Livemint report stated that, talking about his party’s Sankalp Patra, Modi said it provided social security to farmers and added that the BJP would give more than what was promised in the Sankalp Patra. The Prime Minister explained, “In our 2014 Sankalp Patra, we did not promise surgical strike and air strikes. But we did it. We did not promise crores of affordable houses for the poor and toilets for all but we did it. We did not promise electricity in each village but we have provided it. We did not promise quota for the economically weaker sections but we gave it. Likewise, we will deliver more than what we have promised in the 2019 Sankalp Patra." Not a very lucid analogy there, but kudos to Mr Modi for subtlety, what with the unrelated mention of the surgical strikes. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh explained that the party aims to double farm income in India by 2022, in a bid to provide relief to the farm distress gripping the nation. He said the government, if elected for a second term, will make an investment of Rs 25 lakh crore to improve farm productivity. He added that they would launch a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age. The manifesto, according to Singh, also says the government will provide short-term loans of up to Rs 1 lakh at a 0% interest for one to five years. He added that his party would give Rs 6,000 yearly income support to all farmers. The manifesto also mentions the creation of a model law for conclusive titling of land in consultation with various states. According to the Bloomberg report, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the party manifesto, which was prepared by Rajnath Singh, is driven by a “strong nationalist vision” and is rooted in Indian realities. The party aims to deplete poverty to single digits within the next five years, he added. The BJP manifesto also claims their government would work to complete all pending irrigation schemes by 2022.

Economy

Now we come to what is likely to be the second most scrutinized facet of the Modi government in the future: the economy. Arun Jaitley claimed, “Our fiscal prudence since 1947 has been best ever for any government.” A Moneycontrol report noted that on the economic front, the BJP’s manifesto claimed its government would make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030.

"This implies that we commit to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and $10 trillion economy by 2032," it said. The party also promised it will continue with the simplification of the GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders. The BJP claims it will provide accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh to all traders registered under GST. The manifesto stated, “When compared to base year of 2015-16, GST revenue for all states have increased by 50% in three years. We will continue with the simplification of GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders.”

Bloomberg reported that the manifesto proposed the creation of a Rs 20,000-crore ‘Seed Startup Fund’. It also said it will provide collateral-free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs, and guarantee 50% of loan amount for female entrepreneurs and 25% for male entrepreneurs. It also spoke of a Rs 1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for the MSMEs.

Further, as mentioned earlier, the BJP promised to bring down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years. Jaitley remarked that previous governments had only given slogans, but the Modi government had given actual resources to the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed, at the manifesto launch, a ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme to ensure piped water connection to every household by 2024. He said he would create a Jal Shakti Mantralaya for enabling availability of water and optimum utilisation of water.

The show piece of the party’s manifesto, as far as the economy is concerned, is its plan to spend big on infrastructure. It is generally agreed that the Modi government has been good with infrastructure improvement. And it appears they’re betting big on this sector: BJP’s manifesto promises a capital investment of ₹100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. To quote the manifesto, “By 2024, we will make capital investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We recognize that investment driven growth requires cheaper cost of capital. By anchoring inflation at 4% and cleaning up our banking system we have created the space for structural reduction in the cost of capital. This will not only help infrastructure investment but investment also in the wider economy.”

A bloomberg analysis noted that BJP’s infrastructure promise ties in with estimates reflected in the 2017-18 Economic Survey document by former adviser and economist Arvind Subramanian, who pegged the needed investments at $4.5 trillion till 2040. BJP’s figure is roughly one fourth of this requirement. In comparison, the government has set aside $57 billion for spending on roads, railways and airports in the year ending March 2020.



Launch a National Urban Mobility Mission

Ensure 50 cities covered with metro network in (the) next 5 years

Construct 60,000 km of national highways in the next 5 years

Double length of national highways by 2022

Ensure conversion of all viable rail tracks to broad gauge by 2022

Ensure electrification of all rail tracks by 2022

A dedicated freight corridor project by 2022

Double the number of functional airports in the next 5 years

Double port capacity in 5 years



Here’s a brief list of things the party promises:

That’s a pretty tall order, and also means 50 cities in India could suffer the same fate that Bangalore does with the seemingly unending metro construction. Welcome to the club, you guys. It only gets worse.

The ruling party is also keen on improving manufacturing in the country. If you’re sick of the Make In India jokes, don’t worry, we just might have new ones soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party said that it will strengthen the Companies Act as part of its efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub. In order to incentivise compliance of law and ease of doing business, the manifesto said, “...we will amend the Companies Act to impose civil liability for technical and procedural defaults of a minor nature thus unclogging the majority of the cases from the courts.”

Health sector

Livemint reported that in the health sector, the BJP manifesto promises to set up one medical college or post graduate medical college in every district, through public or private participation, by 2024. "We will target provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at Health and Wellness Centres by 2022," the manifesto said.

It claimed 1.5 lakh health and welfare centre will be opened, along with 75 medical colleges and PG medical colleges. Provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at Health and Wellness Centres by 2022 is also mentioned.

Defence/security

National Security is touted as one sphere where the nationalist BJP has done well. The party wants to be seen as more combative and muscular in its approach towards India’s defence. According to a Moneycontrol report, the party said purchase of defence equipment will be fast tracked to strengthen the armed forces, adding that the BJP government will continue with its approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism if voted to power. Arun Jaitley remarked, “Our new policy, new doctrine of striking terror in its origin has received global recognition.”

A BloombergQuint analysis of the party’s manifesto mentions a 12-pronged approach, ranging from strengthening the country's armed forces to improving the infrastructure. Rajnath Singh said that the party will complete the National Register of Citizens process and implement NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country. The manifesto also promised the implementation of smart fencing on all borders.

Crucially, on the prickly issues of Article 370 and Article 35, the manifesto says, “We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.” Arun Jaitley said his party is committed to annulling Article 35 A which provides special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents of J&K. The manifesto also declares that the party would make “all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their ancestral land.”

The party said it is committed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Economic Times reported that the BJP reiterated its commitment to "protect the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of North-East."

A favorite phrase with the Modi government, “free hand”, in relation to the forces also makes an appearance in the party’s manifesto. Bloomberg’s perusal of the manifesto showed that the party claimed a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism along with strengthening the armed forces. There were also the expected vague assurances: self-reliance in the defence sector and the welfare of soldiers; modernisation of police forces; combating infiltration etc.

A temple, the unending election cycle, and a changing society

We’re talking about the BJP, so a mention of Ramjanmabhoomi and the Ram mandir is standard fare. Bloomberg reported that the BJP carefully addressed the sensitive issue of building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, in their 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto. While the subject sets the cat among the pigeons, the BJP seemed to underplay the issue in its manifesto. It says, “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.” The most concise statement on the BJP’s stand on this issue came from ET, which said, “As far as Ram Mandir is concerned BJP said it will weigh all the options and will try that the Ram Mandir be built as soon as possible in a harmonious environment.” Sounds non-committal, no?

Interestingly, the BJP also seriously pitched the idea of simultaneous elections. Its manifesto said the party is “Committed to the idea of simultaneous elections for Parliament, state assemblies and local bodies to reduce expenditure, ensure efficient utilisation of government resources and security forces and for effective policy planning.”

It also said it would work to ensure 33% reservation for women candidates in Parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment. “Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33 percent reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment," the manifesto read. This will be a welcome move, of course. The current government has around 10 women ministers, six of whom hold cabinet rank. While that is the most number of women ministers in the history of India, will we see the much needed increase in this number in the coming years?

In an interesting development, both national parties have evolved new stances on LGBTQ issues. While the BJP government stayed mum on the Article 377 issue, thereby looking like a party of grumpy old men who acquiesced to modernity, the party has addressed Transgender voters in this year’s manifesto. It says it is committed to bringing “...transgenders to the mainstream through adequate socioeconomic and policy initiatives”, adding that it will “ensure self-employment and skill development avenues for transgender youth.”

The Congress stole the march on the LGBTQ issue in the run up to the elections, of course, with claims that it will withdraw the pending Transgender Bill and direct gender sensitivity training in all government offices. That section was covered in detail in the podcast on the Congress’ manifesto.

Reactions to the BJP manifesto

My favorite part of election manifestos is the reaction from political allies rivals. They are always laden, or laced at the very least, with acerbic humor and even outright spite. Spicy stuff, really.

Rahul Gandhi sneered in derision at the BJP’s manifesto. He tweeted, “The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful…The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant.” I’m guessing he doesn’t buy the claim that six crore were consulted.

In a surprise move, even the usually reclusive Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel weighed in on the ruling party’s manifesto, perhaps highlighting how important the 2019 election is for his own party. He said, “The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama.” I assure you that Ahmed Patel said that unironically.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, always one for pithy comments, said, “This all Jumla Patra as last time also they made many promises but none was completed. What about saving farmers from committing suicide?”

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has no chill. She said, “NRC has been featured as part of their manifesto... Let them try to implement NRC here, we’ll show them what happens next. Just lay your hands on a single person in West Bengal; then you’ll see what people of West Bengal are made of.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti outdid Mamata Banerjee. She warned, “Jammu and Kashmir has already been sitting on gunpowder. If this (abrogation of article 370 and 35A) happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So I appeal to BJP that please stop playing with fire.”

Her bete noire, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, said, “Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto.” His father Farooq Abdullah also added some bluster to the proceedings, saying, “Will we be sleeping when they bring (people) from outside and settle here? We will fight it. How will they remove 370? If they do it, we will be free from them. Let them do it, we will see. I will see who is ready to hold their flag here. Don’t do such things that break our hearts. Try joining the hearts, not breaking them.”

Arvind Kejriwal (yes, he’s very much around) said, “BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don’t have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?”

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, the previously estranged ally of the BJP, lauded the party’s manifesto during a rally in Maharashtra. He mocked the Congress manifesto saying, “Your grandmother, father, too, spoke about eradicating poverty. Nothing happened apart from eradicating your own poverty.” Thackeray said it was precisely for commitments such as building the Ram mandir, scrapping Article 370, and zero-interest farm credit that the Shiv Sena had allied with the BJP.

That, then, was the BJP’s manifesto for the 2019 elections, and the strident responses from its critics and allies. With just days to the election, the summer of 2019 is certainly hotting up!