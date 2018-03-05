App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB fraud: Opposition wants debate in Lok Sabha on March 6

At the meeting of the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee chaired by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, representatives of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the BJD insisted that the debate on 'banking fraud' should be taken up at 12 noon tomorrow for four hours and after that other issues should come up for discussion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress party members in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Major opposition parties today demanded a debate on the issue of 'bank fraud' in the Lok Sabha on March 6 and told the government that other matters should be discussed only after that.

An opposition party member, who was present at the meeting, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar made it clear that the government was open to discussing all issues, but there was no word on whether the debate on banking scam would take place tomorrow after the Question Hour.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha today saw frequent disruptions as opposition parties raised the issue of the PNB fraud. The House was later adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, the business advisory committee has allocated four hours each to discuss budgetary proposals of farmers and agriculture, roads and highways, youth affairs and sports and social justice. Five hours have been allocated to railways and health, another member present at the meeting said.

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

