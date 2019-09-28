PM's speech at UNGA 'belie' Centre's actions in J&K : NC

National Conference (NC) on September 28 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly "belie" the actions undertaken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister on September 27 exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but the entire world.

"The speech of PM Modi in the UNGA eulogizing the country on being the biggest democracy is no less than a travesty. The communities of world leaders are judging the Modi-led government on its actions in the state of J-K," the party said in a statement.

The NC said the idea of development was impossible without having due respect for human rights and "unfortunately, ever since the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was carried out, the people of the state have been denied of their basic civil liberties".

The NC said the state of Jammu and Kashmir was "robbed" of its status and demoted to a status of Union territory on the alleged reason of development.