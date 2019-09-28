App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM's speech at UNGA 'belie' Centre's actions in J&K : NC

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

National Conference (NC) on September 28 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly "belie" the actions undertaken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister on September 27 exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but the entire world.

"The speech of PM Modi in the UNGA eulogizing the country on being the biggest democracy is no less than a travesty. The communities of world leaders are judging the Modi-led government on its actions in the state of J-K," the party said in a statement.

Close
The NC said the idea of development was impossible without having due respect for human rights and "unfortunately, ever since the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was carried out, the people of the state have been denied of their basic civil liberties".

The NC said the state of Jammu and Kashmir was "robbed" of its status and demoted to a status of Union territory on the alleged reason of development.

related news

Restrictions were first imposed across the Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved over time.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #PM Modi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.