PMO asks ministers to submit reports of projects that Modi can inaugurate in next 6 months

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked all union ministers to submit detailed reports on projects that can be initiated or inaugurated over the next six months by PM Modi.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the ministers have been asked to submit details like names of projects, their funding pattern (how much money would be provided by the Centre and state governments, respectively), and whether all necessary clearances are in place.

With an emphasis on infrastructure-related ministries like housing and urban affairs, road transport and highways, railways, and civil aviation, a pro forma has been circulated to take stock of projects ready for completion over the next six months, or till December 31.

"It may be ensured that all clearances are available in respect of the projects intimated," the document read.

The exercise is well timed as it has been initiated right before assembly elections in three BJP-ruled states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This is not the first time that the Modi government is stressing on project completion before elections. A similar exercise was conducted for BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh when the state was headed for assembly polls.

The government had also set monthly deadlines for railway projects. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani has set targets for zonal railways for timely commissioning of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling projects announced in the budget this year.