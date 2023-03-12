 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT Dharwad in Karnataka on March 12

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

In all the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, during his visit to the state, which is also being seen with political significance, ahead of Assembly polls by May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project which will reduce travel time from 3 hrs to 75 minutes, IIT Dharwad, and ”longest” railway platform in the world during his sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year, on Sunday.

According to an official release, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya, and thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad.

In what is being seen as the highpoint of the visit, Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation.