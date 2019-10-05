PM to attend investors meet in Dharamshala: Thakur

Talking to media here, Thakur said that several memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the global investors' meet to be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on October 5.
Talking to media here, Thakur said that several memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.Later in Shimla, the Chief Minister in a review meeting directed the officers to ensure adequate publicity of the mega event so that the advantages, priority sectors and immense investment potential of the state could be showcased before the prospective entrepreneurs.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 07:25 pm