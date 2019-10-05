App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to attend investors meet in Dharamshala: Thakur

Talking to media here, Thakur said that several memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the global investors' meet to be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on October 5.

Talking to media here, Thakur said that several memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.

Later in Shimla, the Chief Minister in a review meeting directed the officers to ensure adequate publicity of the mega event so that the advantages, priority sectors and immense investment potential of the state could be showcased before the prospective entrepreneurs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.