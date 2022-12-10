 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav Thackeray; defends collegium system

PTI
Dec 10, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Thackeray was speaking at the inauguration of the 42nd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan at Sant Ramdas College in Jalna district.

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Image)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify his stand on the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

He also defended the collegium system of appointment of judges and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for "pressuring the judiciary" and trying to bring it under its thumb.

"PM Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway (on Sunday) and we welcome him. During his visit, he should clarify his stand on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. The PM will have to address a host of issues plaguing the state when he comes for the inauguration of the expressway," Thackeray said.

"He should speak about the Karnataka chief minister who is staking claim on some villages in Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena (UBT) president said.

The border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka has heated up with incidents of violence being reported from border areas of both states.