PM Modi's offer to make me Cabinet minister reflects magnanimity, but couldn't happen: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, on December 3, said she was humbled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that she should be part of the Union Cabinet and it shows his "magnanimity", but she asserted that it cannot happen.

"I was not in the conversation (between NCP President Sharad Pawar and Modi). I thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart to show such faith and confidence in me. I am totally humbled by what he has said. But Mr. Pawar has categorically, very humbly told the Prime Minister that it is not possible," Sule told news agency PTI.

Sule, a Member of Parliament (MP), said that the prime minister's suggestion to make her a union minister shows his "magnanimity". But this could not happen, Sule added.

Her remarks came after NCP President Sharad Pawar, in an interview to ABP-Majha, dismissed reports that the Modi government offered to make him India's President. "But there was an offer to make Supriya (Sule) a minister in the Modi-led cabinet," Pawar said.

Pawar had met the PM Modi in November amid hectic parleys between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

When asked about Ajit Pawar’s role in the new Maharashtra government, Sule said he is the senior leader of the NCP. Ajit had briefly joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in defiance of his party.

Ajit was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on November 23. After parleys, he quit and returned to the NCP fold.

"He (Ajit) is the leader of our party, my elder brother and he will be always be my senior colleague in the party," Sule said.

Sule, who has been representing Baramati, the family bastion of the Pawars, said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine led by Uddhav Thackeray will work to make Maharashtra a number one state in the country.

She exuded confidence that the Maharashtra government will last its full five-year term.

Meanwhile, in an interview to NDTV, NCP President Sharad Pawar said he conveyed to PM Modi that it would not be possible for his party to work with the BJP.

"For us, it was not difficult to work with the Sena as compared to the BJP. That was not the route we could have taken," he said.

Sharad Pawar also said that in the last five years, some BJP leaders on many occasions suggested that Sule is a competent person and should join the process of decision making and associate with the government.

"The Prime Minister said she is doing a good job in the Parliament," Pawar said.