Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit will boost morale of 'valorous soldiers', says Amit Shah

Modi's visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) in the forward areas of the high altitude region.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ladakh will boost the morale of "our valorous soldiers", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 3.

Modi's visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) in the forward areas of the high altitude region.

Tensions had escalated between the two countries after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last month.

Close

"Leading from the front. Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh.

"This visit of honourable PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers," he tweeted along with multiple pictures of Modi with the soldiers.

Shah also used the hashtag '#ModiInLeh' in his Twitter post.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am and then proceeded to Nimu post, sources said.

Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains on the banks of river Indus and is surrounded by the Zanskar range.
