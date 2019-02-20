App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi's Amethi visit cancelled

However, according to District Magistrate RM Mishra, the proposed visit has now been cancelled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress bastion of Amethi on February 27 has been cancelled, officials said on February 20.

On February 19, a BJP leader said the Prime Minister was likely to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj here and later address a public meeting on February 27.

However, according to District Magistrate RM Mishra, the proposed visit has now been cancelled.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi which was proposed on February 27 has been cancelled," the DM said.
tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

