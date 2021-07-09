PM Narendra Modi wishes former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh a speedy recovery

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh had visited Kalyan Singh in the hospital on July 8 (Image: Twitter/@JPNadda)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 wished former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh a speedy recovery.

Singh, 89, is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in state capital Lucknow.

“Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday JP Nadda Ji, CM Yogi Adityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him,” the prime minister said in a tweet.



Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

PM Modi also said that he had spoken to Singh’s grandson Sandeep Singh, a minister in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda had visited the hospital to inquire about Kalyan Singh’s health on July 8. Adityanath and BJP's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh had also accompanied Nadda.

“Today, I went to SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow and met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singh ji and inquired about his health. I pray to God for your speedy recovery," Nadda said on July 8



I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Kalyan Singh has been undergoing treatment at SGPGI for two weeks. Before that, he was admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Lucknow.

A statement issued by the hospital said that Singh, admitted in the ICU of Critical Care Medicine, was doing better.

"He is hemodynamically stable. Shri Kalyan Singh ji is showing consistent improvement. His vital parameters are stable. He is communicative. He is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology," the statement said.

Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for two terms and as the Member of Legislative Assembly from Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party and the BJP. He was also the Governor of Rajasthan.