PM Narendra Modi will be `elected again' in 2024: Amit Shah

The Union home minister also performed a ground-breaking ceremony for a lake beautification project at Pansar. During the subsequent function, he launched 143 small projects worth Rs 11 crore.
Modi could remain in office for so long because he always cared for people, Shah further said in his speech.
"I have always seen him focusing on things which are incomplete. You will hardly find such concern for the nation, state, people and the poor in any other leader," the Union minister added.
The Modi-led Union government's achievements in the last seven years would outweigh those of Congress governments in 70 years, he claimed.
He listed various achievements of the Modi government such as opening of 60 crore bank accounts, construction of 10 crore toilets and providing electricity to five crore people.
Shah later left for his native town of Mansa in the district to perform puja at the Bahuchar Mata temple on the occasion of Navratri, a tradition he has been following for the last many years.
(With PTI inputs)