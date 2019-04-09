App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi will be best remembered for mob-lynchings: Asaduddin Owaisi

Referring to reports of a man being thrashed by a mob for allegedly selling beef in Assam, Owaisi said that these incidents will haunt Modi in his entire life that being a Prime Minister he was unable to stop such incidents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on April 9 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be best remembered for mob-lynching incidents during his tenure.

Referring to reports of a man being thrashed by a mob for allegedly selling beef in Assam, Owaisi said ...These incidents will haunt Modi in his entire life that being a Prime Minister he was unable to stop such incidents.

He described the reported incident as 'horrible' and the 68-year old man was beaten because he was selling beef. "...he has been in the trade for the past 35 years. Then he is forced to eat pork. These 'bafoons'...they are not fit to be called human beings...they are animals", the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member charged during a 'Meet The Press' here. "Mr Narendra Modi's legacy...the top most thing he would be remembered for is during his tenure as Prime Minister of this great country and it is because of him being in power mob-lynching happened and such incidents increased", he said.

He claimed the people who indulged in mob-lynchings were all Modi's supporters, and "they have got emboldened because they know that they have a Prime Minister who supports their ideology". "'Love jihad', 'ghar-wapsi', mob-lynching and 'cow' happened after Modi became Prime Minister in 2014", Owaisi, who is seeking re-elecction from Hyderabad in the April 11 first phase Lok Sabha elections, alleged. Had the Prime Minister called at least one victim of such incidents to his house and showed "empathy and sympathy" and told very clearly he would not tolerate this, and had he been sincere, these incidents would not have happened, he said.

related news

On BJP's manifesto promising scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35-A, which says no outsider can own property in that state, Owaisi asked: "how long you want to cheat the people in the name of (Article) 370". "Your government was in power for five years in Centre and you were in government with PDP in J&K. 370 cannot be removed. It is only during elections they indulge in politics of cheating and lying. Uniform Civil Code cannot be implemented in the country" , the AIMIM leader said.

He accused the Prime Minister of lying on the developmental works in Hyderabad and charged him with speaking lies. He (Modi) is Badshah and 'Shahenshah' of lies and if factory of lies is set up then he can become MD-cum-chairman of that factory", Owaisi said. Alleging that the Prime Minister failed to deliver on his promises, Owaisi asserted people have seen through his jumlas (gimmicks) and his 'lies'. "...that is why I dont see him becoming the Prime Minister when the results come out on May 23. He (Modi) and the BJP will be sitting in Opposition benches only...he will lose very badly, Owaisi claimed.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Electi ...

India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar

Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Asthma, Hay Fever

PM Narendra Modi & Uddhav Thackeray's Joint Election Rally in Latur

As PM, Modi will be Best Remembered for Mob-lynchings, Says Owaisi

Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender ...

Honor 20 Lite Specifications Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 32MP Front C ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.