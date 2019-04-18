PM Narendra Modi urges youth to vote to strengthen democracy

As polling for the phase two of Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to cast their vote.



Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise.

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2019

On election days, Modi usually takes to Twitter urging people to turn up at polling stations.

"I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote," he said.

Polling began Thursday morning for 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies.

Voting was also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.