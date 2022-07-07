PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today: All you need to know

PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, today to inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after his party’s victory in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath government completed its 100 days recently.

As per the itinerary, the prime minister will inaugurate Akshay Patra’s midday meal kitchen at LT College, which has a capacity of cooking meals for around one lakh students, around 2pm.

“At around 2:45pm, the prime minister will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy. Thereafter, at 4pm, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Multiple development initiatives

Among projects are multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with construction of bathing jetty, conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG, redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur, new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover, tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

“Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects including construction of Four Lane Road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road,” the PMO said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venues of the Prime Ministers’ programme on Jully 6 in Varanasi and directed officials for micro-level planning of the programmes.

The PM will inaugurate synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including non-residential Police Station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra.

“During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1200 crores. Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects including six lane widening of road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema, four lane widening of road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lane of road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road, construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road. These projects will significantly help in reducing the traffic load on city and rural roads,” the statement said.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam

The PM will inaugurate “Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam” at International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh during his visit. The event, being organised by the Union ministry of Education from July 7 to July 9, is aimed at providing a platform to eminent academicians, policy makers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and to discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“During the three day Shiksha Samagam, panel discussions on nine themes identified for higher education under NEP 2020 will be conducted. These themes are Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education Skill Development and Employability, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education, Quality, Ranking and Accreditation, Digital Empowerment and Online Education, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Indian Knowledge System, and Internationalisation of Higher Education,” the statement said.