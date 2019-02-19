PM Narendra Modi to visit Amethi on February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Amethi, the home turf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on February 27, a BJP leader said on February 19.

The PM is likely to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj here and later address a public meeting, BJP's convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency Rajesh Agrahari said.

The Prime Minister may also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects, Agrahari said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes, retaining the Amethi seat.