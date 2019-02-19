App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:50 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to visit Amethi on February 27

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes, retaining the Amethi seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Amethi, the home turf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on February 27, a BJP leader said on February 19.

The PM is likely to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj here and later address a public meeting, BJP's convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency Rajesh Agrahari said.

The Prime Minister may also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects, Agrahari said.

