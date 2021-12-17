MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to meet around 40 BJP MPs from UP today

This will be the prime minister’s fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, they said.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
File image of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet around 40 BJP MPs from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today over breakfast at his official residence here, sources said.

So far, Modi has met MPs from all north-eastern states, southern states and Madhya Pradesh, the sources said. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet around 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and he will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, they said.

These meetings have been informal and not agenda specific, MPs have said. During all the meetings, the prime minister suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture, they said.

In the past as well, Prime Minister Modi had held meetings with BJP MPs in different batches when Parliament was in session.

(With PTI inputs)
