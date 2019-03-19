PM Narendra Modi to interact with people on March 31 over his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign

Intensifying his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman)campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 will interact with people, who have pledged their support to the campaign, from 500 places across the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the campaign has become a "people's movement" as the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' hashtag has been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1680 crore impressions.

Replying to a question if the campaign was a counter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is the thief) barb, he rejected the suggestion and asserted that Modi in his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls had projected himself as the "first servant" and 'chowkidaar' of the country.

On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Following his appeal all BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers, prefixed the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.