PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national cinema museum in Mumbai on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 19 inaugurate the National Museum of Indian Cinema that seeks to portray the over a century-old journey of movies in India.

The state-of-the-art museum has been built at a cost of Rs 140.61 crore and is housed in two buildings the New Museum Building and the 19th century historic palace Gulshan Mahal in the Films Division campus in Mumbai, an official statement said.

The museum aims to take its visitors through an absorbing journey of over a century of Indian cinema in a story telling mode with the help of visuals, graphics, artifacts, interactive exhibits and multimedia expositions, it said.

The creation of the museum has been guided by the Museum Advisory Committee headed by noted film maker Shyam Benegal.

An innovation Committee headed by lyricist Prasoon Joshi was also constituted to provide an upgrade to NMIC.

The New Museum building has four exhibition halls divided under the categories -- Gandhi and cinema, children's films, technology creativity and Indian cinema and cinema across India.

Gulshan Mahal is a heritage structure which has been restored as part of the NMIC project.

The displays present here showcase the journey of over a hundred years of Indian cinema.

It is divided into nine sections -- the origin of cinema, cinema comes to India, Indian silent film, advent of sound, the studio era, the impact of World War II, creative resonance, new wave and beyond, and regional cinema.