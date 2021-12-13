PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today: All you need to know

With its foundation laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019, the project in the holy city has been completed in less than three years as planned ‘despite COVID-19 pandemic’ restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 13 inaugurate the Phase 1 of the grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor built at a cost of Rs 339 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple before the event at 1pm. Over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious mutts, artistes and noted personalities are expected to assemble at the venue for the event that will last about 2-3 hours.

After its foundation was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, the project was completed in less than three years as planned despite the COVID-19 restrictions. The corridor project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway for the pilgrims, who had to meander through congested streets to take a dip in the Ganga and offer the holy water at the temple.

The attractions of the project include 23 buildings – tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery and food court, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The project involved purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The prime minister’s vision to take everyone along was the principle based on which mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions,” the statement read.



Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

The project is now spread over 5 lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3,000 square feet.

Later in the evening, the PM will see the Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel with chief ministers and their deputies from BJP-ruled states, according to the release.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a conclave of 12 BJP chief ministers and nine deputy CMs where they will share best governance practices in their respective states on December 14.

“The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the prime minister’s vision of furthering the Team India spirit,” the statement said.