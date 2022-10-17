PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' in Rajkot on Wednesday

PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate a three-day 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' being organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in Gujarat's Rajkot, an official statement said. The ministry said the event would provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large-scale adoption.

It said the event would create an enabling eco-system for further adoption by public and private agencies, research and development and technical institutions, construction agencies, developers, contractors, start-ups and other stakeholders. More than 200 technology providers are expected to showcase their products. "The conclave also aims to showcase best practices adopted by states/UTs in the successful implementation of PMAY-U along with the achievements of other urban missions of MoHUA and their roadmap/action plan for driving the economic growth and improving the quality of life of people across the country," the statement stated.

During the event, dialogues, thematic sessions, and roundtable discussions will be conducted with stakeholders from across the country to discuss, share and learn the progress in transforming urban landscape and to take resolve for future urban development in improving 'Ease of Living'.