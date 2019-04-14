App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha on April 16.

He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day.

BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty on April 14 said that the prime minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the public rally venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square.

Polling in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly segments coming under them will be held in the third phase on April 23.

This will be Modis fifth election programme in the state. Earlier, he had addressed election meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Sonepur in Bolangir district and Sundergarh.

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in the state in four phases.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

