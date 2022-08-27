PM Narendra Modi to attend 'Khadi Utsav' today on first day of his Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day Gujarat visit on Saturday by addressing 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Khadi Utsav is a one-of-its-kind event being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to highlight the importance of khadi in India's freedom struggle.

The Utsav will be organised at the Sabarmati riverfront on Saturday evening where 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat will spin charkha (spinning wheel) live at the same time and place, an official release said. The event will also feature an exhibition on the Evolution of Charkhas by displaying 22 spinning wheels used since 1920.

The exhibition will feature the "Yerwada charkha used during the freedom struggle besides various spinning wheels with the latest innovations and technology being used today, the release said. There will also be a live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi.

A new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot-over bridge at the Sabarmati river will also be inaugurated by PM Modi at the event. On Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate 'Smriti Van' in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects at Bhuj. He will address a programme in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.