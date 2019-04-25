PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies in Madhya Pradesh on April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Friday ahead of the first phase of polling in the state on April 29.

Modi will address a public meeting in Sidhi around 1 pm and another one in Jabalpur at about 4 pm, BJP's media cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar said on Thursday.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Riti Pathak from Sidhi against Congress' Ajay Singh, the former Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

From Jabalpur, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP and state party president Rakesh Singh to take on Congress' legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Rakesh Singh defeated Tankha in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over two lakh votes.

Polling in 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, and May 6, 12 and 19.