PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in West Bengal on April 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal on April 3, BJP leader Mukul Roy said on March 24.
Modi will speak at a public meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal around 1 pm, followed by another rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground at 3 pm on the same day, Roy told reporters.
"The party is fully prepared to hold the two election rallies of Modi on the same day. It is a historical day for the BJP to organise such big meetings of the prime minister back-to-back," he said.