Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in West Bengal on April 3

Modi will speak at a public meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal around 1 pm, followed by another rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground at 3 pm on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal on April 3, BJP leader Mukul Roy said on March 24.

Modi will speak at a public meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal around 1 pm, followed by another rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground at 3 pm on the same day, Roy told reporters.

"The party is fully prepared to hold the two election rallies of Modi on the same day. It is a historical day for the BJP to organise such big meetings of the prime minister back-to-back," he said.

Roy asserted that no other party has shown the "courage" to hold two such meetings on the same day. Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh would also visit West Bengal for campaigning before the general elections next month.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 05:55 pm

