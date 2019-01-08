App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Agra on Wednesday

According to party sources, he is expected to inaugurate a number of projects. The Kothi Meena Bazar ground is expected to be full with around two lakh supporters, according to local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The party has put up hoardings of the prime minister all over the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Agra on Wednesday. Modi is scheduled to fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach around 3.15 pm.

Meanwhile, members of the Civil Aviation Society released a poster, demanding a full-fledged international airport in the city.

Activists on Tuesday drew attention to a promise made by Modi in November 2013 of constructing a barrage on the Yamuna river, saying no headway had been made so far.

"Nitin Gadkari had promised a ferry service for tourists from Delhi to Agra, but there is neither water nor a ferry service," said environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya.

Administrative sources informed that around 4,000 police personnel, 10 IPS officers and as many companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed.

District authorities announced there would be diversion of routes and ban on entry of heavy vehicles.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Agra #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

