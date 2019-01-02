App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Agra on January 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally here on January 9, SC/ST Commission Chairman and BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria said on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally here on January 9, SC/ST Commission Chairman and BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria said on Wednesday.

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Agra on January 4 to take stock of various projects in the pipeline.

Adityanath will be discussing party's preparedness for the gruelling election campaign ahead.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Agra #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.