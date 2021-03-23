English
PM Narendra Modi to address election meeting at Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu on March 30

Modi, who launched the party campaign here on February25, is expected to arrive at the city airport at 10.20 AM and leave by helicopter for Dharapuram in Tirupur district, the sources said.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Dandi March on March 12 (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting on March 30 at Dharapuram from where BJP State unit president L Murugan is contestingthe April 6 assembly elections, party sources said on Tuesday.

Modi, who launched the party campaign here on February25, is expected to arrive at the city airport at 10.20 AM and leave by helicopter for Dharapuram in Tirupur district, the sources said.

After the meeting, the prime minister will return to the city around 2.20 PM and leave for Chennai.
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Dharapuram #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Tamil Nadu Election 2021
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:54 pm

