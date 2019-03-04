App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to address BJP rally in Madhya Pradesh on March 5

BJP workers, mainly from tribal-dominated Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats, will take part in the Vijay Sankalp rally, a party functionary said Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh Tuesday by addressing a rally of BJP in neighbouring Dhar district.

"Prime Minister will tomorrow address 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Dhar and formally launch BJP's poll campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls," BJP's state media in-charge, Lokendra Parashar told PTI.

PM Modi was scheduled to address rallies at Itarsi and Dhar on February 15 and 16, respectively, but they were cancelled in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 27 of the total 29 seats except Guna and Chhindwara constituencies, which were retained by Congress stalwarts Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, respectively.

Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua constituencies were won by the BJP in 2014.

In 2015, the Congress won the Ratlam-Jhabua byelection, which was necessitated following death of the sitting BJP MP.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:05 pm

#General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Politics

