English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Narendra Modi targets Congress, says tribal development ministry formed under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government

    The tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, Modi said at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying previous governments did not think about the all round development of tribal areas in the country.

    The tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, Modi said at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects.

    "No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development work after the ministry was formed, Modi said.

    "It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (tribal pride day) to honour Birsa Munda," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Congress #Gujarat #PM Narendra Modi #tribal development ministry
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 02:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.