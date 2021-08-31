MARKET NEWS

English
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of flood situation

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 31, 2021 11:34 am

